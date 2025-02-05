Warning for drivers in Spain as alcohol limit is reduced to ‘practically zero’

STRICTER curbs on drink driving in Spain are expected to start this year, after Congress passed a change to slash alcohol limits to almost zero.

The recommendations from the DGT Traffic Authority were approved in October and means limits will be down to those used in many other European countries.

It’s not known when the new regulations will take effect.

DGT head, Pere Navarro, admitted: “It is a limit that does not permit drivers drinking any alcohol.”

For general motorists, the maximum amount of permitted alcohol will fall from the current 0.25 mg in a breath test or 0.5 g/litre of blood to 0.1 mg in a driver’s breath and 0.2 g in blood.

For learner and professional drivers, the current 0.15 mg in air and 0.3 g in blood will also drop to 0.1 mg and 0.2 g respectively.

The DGT has also published a new tariff of fines and penalties for transgressors.

Giving between 0.1 mg and 0.25 mg in a breath test: €200 or €100 with a prompt payment plus two points on the licence.

In the 0.26 mg and 0.5 mg breath range, there’s a €500 fine cut by 50% for a prompt payment plus a four point licence penalty.

Over 0.51mgs, will get you a €1,000 penalty with a 50% prompt payment discount and six points on the licence.

Finally over 0.6 mgs in a breath test could attract a heavy fine, jail time of between three and six months, community service, and the driving licence being withdrawn for up to four years.

In case a motorist refuses to take the test, he or she are guilty of a criminal offence, with jail time of up to a year and the licence being taken away for between one and four years.