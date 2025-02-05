Non-lucrative visa in Spain: How it works and who can apply

WITH Spain phasing out the Golden Visa in April, British residents and other non-EU nationals seeking to live in the country must explore alternative visa options.

One of the most viable alternatives is the Non-lucrative Visa (NLV), which grants residency in Spain without the need for employment.

The NLV is applicable for non-EU nationals who wish to live in Spain for more than 90 days and do not plan to work, meaning that it is particularly attractive for those wishing to retire in Spain’s warm climate.

British citizens wishing to retire to Spain have historically used the Golden Visa, which required applicants to invest in Spanish property.

However, the alternative NLV does not oblige you to pump €500,000 into real estate or government bonds.

Anyone can apply as long as all the requirements are met, with the most important one being proof of financial means to support yourself and your family.

This visa initially provides a one-year residence permit, which can be renewed for two additional two-year periods.

If you successfully renew the visa after the first year of residency, you have the potential to change the NLV to a working visa.

After five years of legal residence, holders become eligible for permanent residency, granting them access to benefits such as Spain’s public healthcare system.

Any renewals of the visa must be carried out in Spain.

Certain family members can also obtain the visa, and they are allowed to study while residing under the NLV.

These are: the spouse or unmarried partner, and dependent children and dependent relatives in the ascending line who form part of the family unit.

The NLV allows holders to travel freely within the Schengen Area, to countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and Sweden.

Unsurprisingly, to obtain the non-lucrative visa, several requirements must be met, certain documentation is vital, and the application process must be followed strictly.

In terms of requirements, applicants must not have a criminal record in Spain or their home country over the past five years, can not have a Schengen area ban to their name, must have valid private health insurance for Spain, and prove that they have sufficient financial resources.

Necessary documentation includes: a national visa application form, a valid passport, a criminal record certificate, proof of financial means to support yourself and your family without having to work, private health insurance policy, and a medical certificate.

With regards to finances, the main applicant must prove that they can provide at least €2,400 per month for themselves, and €600 per month for each family member.

The application process involves submitting a request at the Spanish consulate, along with the payment of applicable fees.

For British citizens, you must apply at the nearest Consulate General of Spain, which is located in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.