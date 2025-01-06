6 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jan, 2025 @ 15:42
··
1 min read

Date set for end of Spain’s Golden Visa – 3 months left to sign up

by

A DATE has been set for the end of Spain’s Golden Visa.

Introduced in 2013 to attract foreign investment, the scheme will end on April 3 after the withdrawal of the visa was officially published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on January 3.

The Golden Visa program allows non-EU citizens to get Spanish residency by investing at least €500,000 in real estate. It could also be obtained by investing €1 million in Spanish companies, or €2 million in government bonds.

The decision to end the programme comes after months of debate and a vote in the Congress of Deputies, where it was approved with 179 votes in favor.

READ MORE:

Current Golden Visa holders will not be affected and can maintain and renew their permits under the original rules.

And it is not too late to take advantage of the Golden Visa. Applications submitted before April 3, 2025, will still be processed under existing regulations.

Minister of Housing, Isabel Rodríguez said the government is ending the scheme to ‘guarantee access to affordable housing for all citizens’.

However, the decision has sparked controversy among real estate investors, who argue that Golden Visa properties represent only a small fraction of overall property sales.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Perfect storm’ in Spain’s housing market causes prices to jump by a staggering 21.5% in Malaga in just twelve months 

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Reflections: A groundbreaking exhibition at the Alhambra in Spain’s Granada where Picasso meets Jeff Koons

AMERICAN sculptor Jeff Koons is displaying three of his works

Pictured: German man shot in the genitals outside a Marbella gym after giving away his location is an ex-Hell’s Angel and MMA fighter

A GERMAN bodybuilder and ex-MMA fighter was shot in the