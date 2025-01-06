6 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jan, 2025 @ 13:30
·
1 min read

‘Perfect storm’ in Spain’s housing market causes prices to jump by a staggering 21.5% in Malaga in just twelve months 

by

ANDALUCIA’S record breaking housing market has seen prices in Malaga rise by over a fifth during 2024 – nearly double the rate of second-place Granada.

Across the province house prices rose by 13.9%, but in Malaga city they jumped up by a staggering 21.5%. Compared to 13.6% in Granada city.

Malaga remains the most expensive Andalucian city to buy a property in overall, with property prices averaging €3,241 per square metre.

Property portal idealista called 2024 the ‘perfect storm’ that has led to the disappearance of supply which has in turn caused suffering for thousands of people.

READ MORE: Property prices hit the roof as housing stock dries up in Spain’s Valencia region

Malaga has seen frequent protests over the housing crisis

Spokesperson Francisco Iñareta blamed, among other factors, ‘the criminalisation of housing construction in recent years, the disappearance of construction companies and specialised companies, the significant shortage of labour and demographic increase which have left the most dynamic markets in the country without housing.’

He was not optimistic for future improvements either: “Without solving the supply problem, this will result in greater tension in prices.”

Malaga was rocked by frequent protests across 2024, primarily targeting the housing crisis, which many believe is exacerbated by the proliferation of tourist apartments.

READ MORE: Spain’s population reaches all-time high following influx of immigrants – despite THOUSANDS of Brits leaving

Overall, across Andalucia house prices surged 11.5% in 2024 reaching an average of €2,318 sqm, according to the latest property report from Idealista. 

This marks a quarterly increase of 3.7% and sets a new record for property prices in the region.

In contrast, the best place to look for a bargain in Andalucia is in Jaen, which continues to be the most affordable at an average of €844 sqm.

READ MORE: Is it a bubble? Spain’s housing market continues to rocket upwards with annual growth of nearly 10% – here’s the most expensive areas, and where to find a bargain

Andalucía’s housing market trends mirrored those across Spain, where property prices rose by 11.2% in 2024, setting a national average of €2,271 sqm — also a record high. 

Among major cities, Madrid experienced a 20.2% increase, reaching €4,952 sqm, while Barcelona’s prices rose by 12.8% to €4,700 sqm. 

Valencia saw a dramatic 24% increase, bringing prices to €2,836 sqm.

Despite the upward trend, a handful of areas saw price stability or declines. Huesca recorded the only price drop among Spanish capitals, down by 0.4%.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

amy fitzpatrick
Previous Story

AMY FITZPATRICK: Emotional plea for help from father of missing teen who vanished in Spain 17 years ago

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

amy fitzpatrick

AMY FITZPATRICK: Emotional plea for help from father of missing teen who vanished in Spain 17 years ago

THE father of missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick has put
4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier - € 510

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier – € 510,000

Villa San Javier, Murcia   4 beds   2 baths