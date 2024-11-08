8 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Nov, 2024 @ 10:00
·
1 min read

Spain’s population reaches all-time high following influx of immigrants – despite THOUSANDS of Brits leaving

by
Aug 6, 2017 - Barcelona, Spain - BRITISH tourists faced fresh misery last night after staff at one of Europe's busiest airports tried to exploit the EU passport chaos to win an industrial dispute. There were delays of up to three hours in Barcelona as protesting border staff deliberately took up to ten minutes to process each passenger. It led to huge queues for UK holidaymakers at passport control - following a week of disruption across Europe as the EU introduced new border checks. (Credit Image: © Georgie Gillard/Daily Mail/SOLO Syndication) Huelga de personal de seguridad en el Prat de Barcelona 393/cordon press

Are you a Brit who has left Spain this year? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

SPAIN’S population has reached an all-time high, latest figures reveal.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the number of residents in Spain stood at 48,946,035 on October 1, 2024.

The boom has been aided by a surge in the number of immigrants during the third quarter of the year.

Leading the pack are Colombians (34,600), followed by Moroccans (25,500) and Spaniards born abroad (25,200).

These are followed by Venezuelans (21,200), Peruvians (15,800), Italians (9,000), Argentines (7,300), Ukrainians (7,000), Romanians (5,700) and Hondurans (5,600).

In the third quarter of this year alone, the number of foreigners living in Spain increased by 101,568 people, to 6,735,487, while the population of Spaniards grew by 33,322.

In total, the resident population in Spain grew by 134,890 people.

From July to September 2024, the population grew in every region of Spain, although the largest increases were seen in the Valencian Community (+0.54%), Madrid (+0.46%), Cataluña (+0.39%) and the Balearic Islands (+0.32%).

The figures also revealed the number of people who moved out of Spain, including 10,100 Spaniards.

Meanwhile, around 2,300 Brits left, that statistics show, as did 7,600 Moroccans and 6,600 Colombians.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Go to hell!’ Outrage in Spain over ‘charity bullfights’ that will raise money for DANA flood victims – as one poster is branded ‘insulting’

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

‘Go to hell!’ Outrage in Spain over ‘charity bullfights’ that will raise money for DANA flood victims – as one poster is branded ‘insulting’

A STRING of charity bullfights that will raise money for

Body of five-year-old boy is discovered in Spain’s flood disaster zone: Dozens remain missing

THE body of a young boy has been discovered in