Spain’s population reaches all-time high following influx of immigrants – despite THOUSANDS of Brits leaving

Are you a Brit who has left Spain this year? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

SPAIN’S population has reached an all-time high, latest figures reveal.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the number of residents in Spain stood at 48,946,035 on October 1, 2024.

The boom has been aided by a surge in the number of immigrants during the third quarter of the year.

Leading the pack are Colombians (34,600), followed by Moroccans (25,500) and Spaniards born abroad (25,200).

These are followed by Venezuelans (21,200), Peruvians (15,800), Italians (9,000), Argentines (7,300), Ukrainians (7,000), Romanians (5,700) and Hondurans (5,600).

In the third quarter of this year alone, the number of foreigners living in Spain increased by 101,568 people, to 6,735,487, while the population of Spaniards grew by 33,322.

In total, the resident population in Spain grew by 134,890 people.

From July to September 2024, the population grew in every region of Spain, although the largest increases were seen in the Valencian Community (+0.54%), Madrid (+0.46%), Cataluña (+0.39%) and the Balearic Islands (+0.32%).

The figures also revealed the number of people who moved out of Spain, including 10,100 Spaniards.

Meanwhile, around 2,300 Brits left, that statistics show, as did 7,600 Moroccans and 6,600 Colombians.