‘Go to hell!’ Outrage in Spain over ‘charity bullfights’ that will raise money for DANA flood victims – as one poster is branded ‘insulting’

A STRING of charity bullfights that will raise money for victims of the deadly DANA floods in Spain have received backlash online.

It comes after a poster advertising one of the events was branded ‘insulting’ and in ‘dubious taste’ by social media users.

The poster shows a row of five matadors in their full regalia looking at piles of destroyed cars from the many wreckages in Valencia.

The imagery was designed to promote two bullfights at the La Misericordia bullring in Zaragoza.

Both fights will see proceeds go to victims of the DANA disaster, with many identical events planned across Spain, including in Valencia and Andalucia.

Hasta la foto se las trae.

Qué bochorno¡ mi Aragón no era así. pic.twitter.com/6NxfDIJlKa — Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) November 6, 2024

One X user wrote of the poster: “It borders on insulting to the entire Valencian people… it is NOT AT ALL appropriate.”

Another said: “The image is in dubious taste in my opinion,” while journalist Rosa Maria Artal added: “How embarrassing! My Aragon is not like that!”

Another local fumed at the idea of killing bulls to help raise money for flood victims – many of whom have just experienced the death of loved ones.

They wrote: “They have no choice but to do a charitable act with torture and blood?

“Seriously, I don’t know who organises these but they can go to hell, no shame, disgusting.”