8 Nov, 2024
8 Nov, 2024 @ 08:00
Body of five-year-old boy is discovered in Spain’s flood disaster zone: Dozens remain missing

Desolation and solidarity are the two words that define the floods in Valencia: harrowing images of streets flooded with mud and cars piled on top of each other due to the effects of the DANA, the storm that devastated the metropolitan area of Valencia. Desolación y solidaridad son las dos palabras que definen las inundaciones en Valencia: imágenes dantescas de calles anegadas por el lodo y coches apilados unos sobre otros por efecto de la DANA, la tormenta que devastó el área metropolitana de Valencia. News-Cronaca-Valencia,Spain Friday, November, 1, 2024 (Photo by Eric Renom/LaPresse) (Photo by Eric Renom/LaPresse/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 57473529

THE body of a young boy has been discovered in Spain’s flood-ravaged Valencia.

The unnamed five-year-old was found by the Guardia Civil in the town of Loriguilla on Wednesday.

The grisly discovery was only announced on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was found by sniffer dogs specially trained in finding human remains, reported Las Provincias.

The body had been in a flooded area close to the A-3 road as it passed through Loriguilla.

The corpse was taken to the City of Justice in Valencia, where an autopsy and official identification will be performed.

As of 8pm on Thursday, the number of deaths stood at 207, with at least 40 remaining unidentified.

Meanwhile, at least 78 people remain missing.

