Body of five-year-old boy is discovered in Spain’s flood disaster zone: Dozens remain missing

THE body of a young boy has been discovered in Spain’s flood-ravaged Valencia.

The unnamed five-year-old was found by the Guardia Civil in the town of Loriguilla on Wednesday.

The grisly discovery was only announced on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was found by sniffer dogs specially trained in finding human remains, reported Las Provincias.

The body had been in a flooded area close to the A-3 road as it passed through Loriguilla.

The corpse was taken to the City of Justice in Valencia, where an autopsy and official identification will be performed.

As of 8pm on Thursday, the number of deaths stood at 207, with at least 40 remaining unidentified.

Meanwhile, at least 78 people remain missing.