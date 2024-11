A MAN has died in Granada after being run over by the metro that runs through the historic city.

The victim, in his 70s, was struck at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The tragedy took place at the Argentinita station.

According to reports, Policia Nacional attempted to revive the unnamed man but he is believed to have died instantly.

The road near the scene was cut off, causing traffic until around 9.15pm.

It is the first fatality recorded by the metro since its launch at the end of 2017.