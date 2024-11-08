8 Nov, 2024
8 Nov, 2024 @ 11:00
1 min read

Watch: Spain’s Rosalia volunteers at ground zero of devastating DANA floods in Valencia

ROSALIA has been spotted among the tens of thousands of volunteers in flood-ravaged Valencia.

The Motomami singer, 32, was seen handing out food and supplies with the World Central Kitchen organisation.

The NGO was founded by famous Spanish chef Jose Andres and helps feed the vulnerable in all parts of the world.

Rosalia donned a black face mask as she was filmed handing out much-needed supplies to locals.

The singer has been praised for showing her solidarity without making any announcement on social media.

She was also more than happy to stop and chat to fans, some of whom snapped a picture with her.

The superstar, who has enjoyed chart success around the globe, including the US, visited Paiporta, Catarroja and Llocnou de la Corona – some of the worst hit areas following the deadly DANA storm on October 29.

For several hours, she helped unload trucks with food and materials necessary for the clean-up, as well as distributing food rations.

