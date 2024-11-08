Watch: Police dog named Darwin searches for bodies in flood-hit zones of Spain’s Valencia – after corpses wash up on beaches

POLICIA Nacional in Spain have shared footage of one of their top sniffer dogs looking for human remains in Valencia.

In clips uploaded to X, adorable pup Darwin can be seen investigating a pile of debris and the banks of the River Turia.

The dog is one of dozens who have been roped into the search for missing locals across Valencia following the devastating DANA floods on October 29.

Así trabaja nuestro agente canino Darwin, especializado en Búsqueda, Localización y Recuperación de Restos Humanos, en las inmediaciones del río #Turia pic.twitter.com/ooxxMyMfG3 — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 7, 2024

More than 70 people remain unaccounted for, with many feared to have been washed out to sea.

At least three bodies have been found washed back up on beaches in Valencia after having been dragged out into the Mediterranean.

Two corpses were recovered from Sueca beach, while a third was found on Pinedo beach, the Guardia Civil said.

Policia Nacional wrote on X: “This is how our canine agent Darwin works, specialised in Search, Location and Recovery of Human Remains, in the vicinity of the river Turia.”

It comes after the body of a young boy was found by the Guardia Civil in the town of Loriguilla on Wednesday, with the discovery only being announced on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was found by sniffer dogs specially trained in finding human remains, reported Las Provincias.

The body had been in a flooded area close to the A-3 road as it passed through Loriguilla.

The corpse was taken to the City of Justice in Valencia, where an autopsy and official identification will be performed.

As of Thursday night, the number of deaths stood at 207, with at least 40 remaining unidentified.

Meanwhile, at least 78 people remained missing.