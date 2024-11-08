2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia – € 695,000

Penthouse Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza 2 beds 2 baths € 695,000

Refurbished penthouse with private roof terrace at walking distance to the beach (Ref. 172). Have you been dreaming of owning a modern flat with a large roof terrace, sea view and walking distance to the beach without moving your car? Look no further, this beautiful flat has it all! Beautifully refurbished in 2018, including electrics, plumbing and insulation, this penthouse offers all the comforts of modern living and is just steps away from a beautiful sandy beach. It also has 3 private terraces: one at the back with views to the countryside, one at the front with views to the sea and the… See full property details