8 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Nov, 2024 @ 13:12
·
1 min read

Body is found floating in a canal on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Body is found floating in a canal on Spain's Costa Blanca

A BODY has been found floating in a canal on Friday morning in the Orihuela Costa area of Alicante province.

Emergency services arrived at the scene after 8am in Villamartin.

Two fire crews from Orihuela and Torrevieja along with the Guardia Civil and the Orihuela Policia Local were involved.

READ MORE:

ENTRY BAN ON CANAL SERVICE ROAD

First indications are that the body is of a cyclist- based on clothing worn- who would have been using the service road running parallel to the canal.

It has not been possible at this stage to determine the cause of death or even whether it was a man or woman.

There is no indication as to how long the body had been in the water- one of the many issues that will be resolved by an autopsy.

The Guardia Civil is running an investigation.

The service road is officially prohibited for public use but is used regularly- forcing the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to make it harder for cars to access the route.

Cyclists and walkers nevertheless continue to use the 60 kilometre road which connects La Pedrera reservoir and the Campo de Cartagena via the Orihuela Costa.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia - € 695
Previous Story

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia – € 695,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia - € 695

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia – € 695,000

Penthouse Santa Eulalia / Santa Eularia, Ibiza   2 beds

Watch: Police dog named Darwin searches for bodies in flood-hit zones of Spain’s Valencia – after corpses wash up on beaches

POLICIA Nacional in Spain have shared footage of one of