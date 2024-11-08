Body is found floating in a canal on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BODY has been found floating in a canal on Friday morning in the Orihuela Costa area of Alicante province.

Emergency services arrived at the scene after 8am in Villamartin.

Two fire crews from Orihuela and Torrevieja along with the Guardia Civil and the Orihuela Policia Local were involved.

First indications are that the body is of a cyclist- based on clothing worn- who would have been using the service road running parallel to the canal.

It has not been possible at this stage to determine the cause of death or even whether it was a man or woman.

There is no indication as to how long the body had been in the water- one of the many issues that will be resolved by an autopsy.

The Guardia Civil is running an investigation.

The service road is officially prohibited for public use but is used regularly- forcing the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to make it harder for cars to access the route.

Cyclists and walkers nevertheless continue to use the 60 kilometre road which connects La Pedrera reservoir and the Campo de Cartagena via the Orihuela Costa.