Pictured: Tragic 30-year-old woman with Down’s syndrome is found dead in Valencia – as death toll from floods rises to 219

THE body of a woman with Down’s Syndrome who disappeared in Pedralba has been discovered- taking Spain’s flood disaster death toll to 219.

The 30-year-old victim has been named as Susana Vicent and her father Jose Javier Vicent is still missing.

Her mother- also named Susana- said the last time she heard from them was on Tuesday, October 29 at 6pm when she got a WhatsApp message from her husband warning her about the large amount of water passing by their home.

JOSE JAVIER AND DAUGHTER SUSANA

Other deaths in Pedralba caused by the floods including a British couple and a Spaniard.

Authorities also recovered two bodies on Friday morning in l’Albufera lake meaning fatalities in Valencia province now stand at 211.

The number of those rescued in the last 24 hours has risen to 33, for a total of 36,605.



The figures come from a Spanish government website which does not include unidentified bodies (which were 40 on Thursday) or those missing, which stood at 78 a day ago.

About 150 people have been searching since early Friday morning for two boys aged 3 and 5 years in Torrent after they disappeared during the flooding when they were with their father.

The rescue and emergency services, in which more than 800 members of the Armed Forces area involved- together with thousands of residents and volunteers- are continuing clear-up work in affected areas.

Work includes removing debris and restoring services as well as assessing infrastructure damage.

The Ministry of Health has reported two probable cases of leptospira, affecting people who voluntarily carried out cleaning or debris removal tasks in two municipalities.

A total of 38 roads in the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia, remain affected by flood damage including the A-7 motorway in Valencia.