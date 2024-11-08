8 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Nov, 2024 @ 15:15
··
1 min read

Disease fears in Valencia flood zones as first cases of Leptospirosis are detected

by
Disease fears in Valencia flood zones as first cases of Leptospirosis are detected

PUBLIC health officials in Valencia have reported two probable cases of leptospirosis- pending the results of tests.

The bacterial disease has potentially infected two volunteers who carried out cleaning and rubbish removal work in two towns affected by the floods.

Both victims are doing well, though one of them has been admitted to hospital.

READ MORE:

PAIPORTA CLEAN UP(Cordon Press image)

Leptospirosis is a major health risk after flooding and is a bacteria contracted by contact with floodwater, moist soil or sludge contaminated with urine or tissues from infected animals.

The bacteria can enter the body through skin or mucous membrane lesions but be combatted by antibiotics.

Most cases are self-limiting, manifesting mild symptoms such as fever, general malaise and muscle aches.

Symptoms also include severe diarrhoea or vomiting, severe abdominal pain, or yellowing of the foot and eyes.

In addition, dark-coloured urine, a persistent cough or difficulty in breathing are potential red flags.

Skin rashes may indicate bleeding under the skin, severe headache or stiff neck, confusion, disorientation, or agitation.

The Ministry of Health says that symptoms should be monitored involving people in flood areas and they should get a check up if they needed.

Recommendations to avoid getting the disease if involved in cleaning work include washing hands with soap and water, using a mask, gloves, eye protection and appropriate long-sleeved clothing .

When cleaning houses, it is advised to open windows and doors to ventilate, as well as removing all wet belongings, stagnant water, mud and mud.

Walls and floors should be cleaned and disinfected with bleach.

In the case of finding animal carcasses, they should be handled as little as possible, using the correct protective equipment.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tragic 30-year-old woman with Downs syndrome is found dead in Valencia - as death toll from floods rises to 219
Previous Story

Pictured: Tragic 30-year-old woman with Down’s syndrome is found dead in Valencia – as death toll from floods rises to 219

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Tragic 30-year-old woman with Downs syndrome is found dead in Valencia - as death toll from floods rises to 219

Pictured: Tragic 30-year-old woman with Down’s syndrome is found dead in Valencia – as death toll from floods rises to 219

THE body of a woman with Down’s Syndrome who disappeared
Body is found floating in a canal on Spain's Costa Blanca

Body is found floating in a canal on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A BODY has been found floating in a canal on