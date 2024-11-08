Spain hit by biblical floods AGAIN as dozens of cars are washed away near Girona

IMAGES of flood water engulfing and sweeping away cars returned to Spain on Friday after last week’s tragic scenes in Valencia.

This time the town of Cadaques in Girona province was hit with 32 vehicles affected.

Torrents of water gushed down a street, causing a pile up of cars that blocked a bridge early on Friday morning.

READ MORE:

REMOVAL OPERATION

Catalunya’s fire department said that it was fortunate that nobody was trapped or injured.

Emergency services removed the vehicles after the flash floods that affected the Emporda area of Girona.

The police said the final part of the operation saw the recovery of three motorcycles, bits of various vehicles, as well as traffic signs that had been dragged away by the water.

Catalunya president, Salvador Illas, expressed his support to Cadaques residents and the Government delegate in Girona, Xavier Guitart, has visited the town.

“My thanks to the emergency services for their action and please show maximum caution against episodes of intense and torrential rain,” said Illa

More bad weather is expected on Friday night with Catalunya’s weather agency Meteocat issuing a rain warning running until Saturday afternoon.

It takes in the Emporta area and rain intensity could exceed 20 mm in 30 minutes.

Meteocat recorded 76.8 mm of rain in Cadaques on Thursday and Friday, with over 100 mm reported in two nearby municipalities.