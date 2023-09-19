A BODY in an advanced state of decomposition has been found by workers of a sewage treatment plant in Orihuela Costa, in Alicante province, Guardia Civil has confirmed to the Olive Press.

It is believed that the corpse, which was spotted at La Regia treatment plant, around 11am last Friday 15, had been at the locus for months.

“We can confirm that it is the body of a man, but due to its advanced state of decomposition, it is not possible to know other details such as his age or the cause of death yet,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The body was found by the workers of Orihuela Costa’s sewage treatment plant. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela

The agent continued: “He was not carrying any ID, so it will be impossible to identify the deceased until we have the results of the autopsy.

The autopsy will be carried out at Alicante’s Institute of Legal Medicine, where the corpse was taken after its discovery.

The shocking news comes less than a month after a corpse missing its head and other body parts was found by a hiker also in Alicante province.

The body was spotted on an inaccessible trail in the municipality of Busot last August.

Police then told the Olive Press that the remains could have been there for at least one month and that the deterioration of the corpse had been aggravated by the extreme heat.

They further explained that the lack of some body parts could have been a consequence of animal activity.

An autopsy took place to identify the man, who did not have any ID, but its results have not been made available yet.

Read more: