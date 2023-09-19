GREAT BRITAIN has secured a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga after securing first place at the AO Arena in Manchester over the weekend.

The Great Britain Davis Cup team’s impressive performance included victories against Australia and Switzerland, culminating in a resounding 2-1 win over France in the final of the qualifying round.

Great Britain will now go on to compete for the 2023 Davis Cup title in Malaga between November 21-26.

They will be joined by Australia, Serbia, Finland, Canada, Italy, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, representing the best-performing teams from previous qualification rounds.

Cameron Norrie (GBR) in action against Ugo Humbert (FRA) during the Davis Cup match Great Britain vs France at Manchester AO Arena. (Credit Image: © Conor Molloy/News Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Spain’s absence from the upcoming Davis Cup event in Malaga is a disappointment for the organisers, as the local team failed to qualify.

This situation marks a departure from the organisers earlier vision, which included star players like Nadal and Alcaraz, when substantial investments were made.

Despite Spain’s absence, Malaga is gearing up to host a week of top-notch tennis, with renowned players expected to participate.

The lineup includes Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one, and Jannik Sinner, currently ranked seventh globally.

Local fans can also anticipate Alex de Miñaur, ranked 12th worldwide, who has Spanish roots and was a standout performer in the previous edition.

Additionally, Auger Aliassime (ranked 14th), British player Cameron Norrie (ranked 17th), and Italian talent Lorenzo Musetti (ranked 18th) are in the mix.

In the best-case scenario, this November’s event in Malaga could feature up to six players from the Top 20 rankings.

