A MAN is under police investigation for allegedly killing his mother’s dog by throwing it from the eleventh floor of a building in Malaga’s capital city.

The incident took place at approximately 8 pm last Thursday, September 14, when a neighbour alerted local police that a dog had fallen from a penthouse into the building’s courtyard.

Upon police arrival, officers confirmed that the dog had died, and after questioning residents, established that the dog had allegedly been thrown by the man who was taking care of it.

According to the investigation, the woman who owned the dog was the suspect’s mother and that her son had allegedly been throwing other objects from the terrace of the home into the central courtyard in the days preceding the incident.

Police in Spain. Credit: Shutterstock.

The mother of the suspect informed the police that she had numerous issues with her son, leading to their inability to live together.

As a result, the mother had moved out of the family flat, but the responsibility for the dog’s care remained with her.

The National Police are looking into the incident for potential animal abuse charges as well as cohabitation problems between the suspect and his mother.

The man could face a prison sentence of up to two years, depending on the outcome of the police investigations related to the case.

