Malaga to open Spain's first public pet cemetery

THE long-awaited pet cemetery in Malaga, the first of its kind publicly owned in Spain, is set to open by the end of this year, 2023.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee of the Malaga City Council has approved the final bureaucratic procedures to initiate this new funeral service at Parcemasa, Malaga’s main cemetery located in the Campanillas district, offering pet owners the opportunity for a respectful farewell to their beloved companions.

The pet cemetery will include a separate entrance, parking facilities, a one-story building with a basement and specific areas for pet burials and pet cremation.

All of this is aimed at preserving the natural environment, with the burial area located within the nearby pine forest.

Young boy hugging his beloved pet dog. Credit. Pixabay.

The building will also feature a reception area, an administrative office, a veterinary office, restrooms, a crematorium, and a farewell room, covering an area of approximately 353 square metres.

Cremation for pets weighing less than 30kg will be priced at €170, while those over 30kg will cost €190, as per the price list. The burial fees for pets, whether under or over 30kg, for a period of 10 years, will be €250, with an option to pay annually at €25.

Malaga is the Andalucian province with the highest number of pets.

According to data from the Official College of Veterinarians, there are over 350,000 registered companion animals, accounting for 23% of the Andalucian population, with no other facility of this kind in the region.

