TWO planes have collided at Palma Airport after the wing of an aeroplane hit the horizontal stabiliser of a second plane this morning.

No people have been injured as a consequence of the accident, which took place when an Air Europa plane that had just landed hit an aircraft of German airline Condor, which was waiting for permission from the control tower to take off.

No other flights seem to have been affected by the incident. Photo: Cordon Press

Both planes have been damaged as a consequence of the collision and have had to stop their operations.

The Condor flight, which was scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt at 11:35am, had to be cancelled.

However, the scary incident will not affect any other flight scheduled to depart or arrive in Palma, as confirmed by the airport.