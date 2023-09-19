2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aguilas with pool garage - € 189,900

Aguilas, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 189,900

RelyEstates proudly presents this fantastic villa, located just 7km from the vibrant town of Águilas, where you can find a wide range of amenities and services. Situated on a fenced plot of 2800m2, this property offers breathtaking views of the beaches of San Juan de los Terreros and the mountain of Pilar de Jaravia, creating a serene and picturesque setting. As you enter through the large porch, you are greeted by a spacious and inviting lounge dining area, seamlessly connected to an open-plan fully fitted and equipped kitchen. This layout ensures a seamless flow for entertaining and… See full property details