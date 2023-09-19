Aguilas, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 189,900

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aguilas with pool garage - € 189,900

RelyEstates proudly presents this fantastic villa, located just 7km from the vibrant town of Águilas, where you can find a wide range of amenities and services. Situated on a fenced plot of 2800m2, this property offers breathtaking views of the beaches of San Juan de los Terreros and the mountain of Pilar de Jaravia, creating a serene and picturesque setting. As you enter through the large porch, you are greeted by a spacious and inviting lounge dining area, seamlessly connected to an open-plan fully fitted and equipped kitchen. This layout ensures a seamless flow for entertaining and… See full property details

Subscribe to the Olive Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.