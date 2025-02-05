Spain considers switch to US driving licence process 

SPAIN is contemplating a significant overhaul of its driver’s licence acquisition process, drawing inspiration from the American model.

The proposed changes aim to simplify the current system, potentially allowing individuals to obtain a licence without mandatory driving school attendance.

Currently, there are regions in which the wait for a driving test stretches for up to three months and learning drivers can only take lessons with registered instructors.

The process is both time-consuming and cash-restraining, which impacts young learners in particular.

The proposed shift would allow learners to practice with non-professional instructors.

The initiative reflects a broader effort to modernize and make the licensing process more accessible to young drivers, but it is only a proposal and there has been criticism.

The National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE) argues that the idea undermines Spain’s road safety laws and that it could lead to higher failure rates.