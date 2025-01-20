Gibraltar couple arrested for child cruelty after ‘driving down Queensway smoking weed with children in the back seat’

A GIBRALTAR couple have been arrested for child cruelty after cops caught them smoking weed while driving with two children in the back.

A ‘strong smell of cannabis’ prompted a passing police car to carry out a stop and search on a vehicle driving down Queensway on Saturday afternoon.

Inside the car police found a man and a woman who they suspected had been smoking a joint with two children strapped in behind.

The man, 35, handed over cannabis resin to the officers and then gave a positive reading for a roadside drugs test.

He was arrested for possession and driving under the influence of drugs, while both he and the woman, also 35, were further arrested for cruelty to young persons as the two children had been breathing in the weed.

They were hauled off to the police station, where the man refused to give a blood sample, resulting in yet another arrest.

Police then further arrested him on suspicion of smoking in a motor vehicle with children, an outstanding warrant of arrest for failing to pay a fine and not having a valid MOT.

After that, the RGP decided to carry out a search on the couple’s home, where they found both cocaine and ‘a large amount of Class B Drugs (cannabis) from within, which were easily accessible to children in the residence.’

Both the man and woman were released on bail as investigations continue.

The RGP has refused to comment on whether the children are still in their care.