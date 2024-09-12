Spain studies MUCH stricter alcohol limits for drivers: This is the proposed maximum blood alcohol level

SPAIN is considering toughening up drink driving laws, it has emerged.

The Government said the National Road Safety Council has warned of ‘the need’ to lower alcohol limits for drivers.

Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said: “We are working seriously on it, Spanish society is mature and it is the Government’s commitment to address this debate.”

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: How much can I drink in Spain before being over the driving limit?

Figures show that alcohol is involved in up to 50% of fatal road accidents.

Currently, drivers in Spain cannot exceed an alcohol level of 0.5g per litre of blood (or its equivalent of 0.25mg/l of exhaled air).

If they are novice or professional drivers, the permitted rate drops to 0.3g/l (0.15mg/l in exhaled air).

Under the proposed new law, the limit for ALL drivers would be 0.2 g/l in blood.

That would mean the amount drivers can drink before getting behind the wheel would be more than halved.

One 330ml beer will likely produce 0.3 grams of alcohol per litre of blood in a man who weighs 70kg, and 0.2 in a man carrying 80kg.

It means having just one small beer would put you at risk of being over the limit.

It’s essential to note that alcohol can be detected in the bloodstream within just five minutes of consumption.

However, it typically peaks between 30 and 90 minutes after ingestion.

If you’ve consumed around 1g/l of alcohol, it may take between 6 and 10 hours to register a negative result in a test.

Therefore, if you’ve been drinking and only have 5 hours of sleep before getting behind the wheel, it’s best not to drive.

If you’re caught with a positive reading of 0.25 mg/l in a breathalyser test, the DGT will impose a €500 fine and the loss of four points from your driving licence, provided you don’t exceed 0.50 mg/l.

Exceeding the 0.50 mg/l limit but staying below 0.60 mg/l will result in a €1,000 fine and the deduction of 6 points from your licence.

Going over 0.60 mg/l constitutes a criminal offence, leading to a possible prison sentence of three to six months, in addition to a €1,000 fine and a six-point deduction.