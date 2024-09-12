Benidorm skyscraper is crowned the best residential development in Europe by a panel of property experts – but its flats aren’t cheap

A SKYSCRAPER in Benidorm has been crowned the best residential development in Europe.

Measuring 126m tall, Benidorm Beach was awarded the title by a panel of experts at this year’s International Property Awards.

READ MORE: Are you buying off-plan in Spain? This is everything you need to know

The project, which has 36 floors, is being promoted by Alicante developers Alibuilding, and was designed by Chamizo Arquitectos.

There are a total of 196 apartments with two, three or four bedrooms, with a few units still on sale.

Benidorm Beach

Benidorm Beach

They don’t come cheap, however, with prices starting from €690,000, according to Idealista.

The height of the tower offers homeowners stunning panoramic views of the Costa Blanca.

It also comes with large open spaces and common areas, including an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa and jacuzzi area – plus two padel tennis courts, a running track and children’s area.