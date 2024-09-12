12 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Sep, 2024 @ 11:43
··
1 min read

Benidorm skyscraper is crowned the best residential development in Europe by a panel of property experts – but its flats aren’t cheap

by
Benidorm Beach

A SKYSCRAPER in Benidorm has been crowned the best residential development in Europe. 

Measuring 126m tall, Benidorm Beach was awarded the title by a panel of experts at this year’s International Property Awards. 

READ MORE: Are you buying off-plan in Spain? This is everything you need to know

The project, which has 36 floors, is being promoted by Alicante developers Alibuilding, and was designed by Chamizo Arquitectos. 

There are a total of 196 apartments with two, three or four bedrooms, with a few units still on sale.

Benidorm Beach
Benidorm Beach

They don’t come cheap, however, with prices starting from €690,000, according to Idealista

The height of the tower offers homeowners stunning panoramic views of the Costa Blanca. 

It also comes with large open spaces and common areas, including an indoor swimming pool, gym, spa and jacuzzi area – plus two padel tennis courts, a running track and children’s area.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain to create a national travel card that can be topped up and used on ALL public transport

Breathalyser tests are always stepped up over Christmas
Next Story

Spain studies MUCH stricter alcohol limits for drivers: This is the proposed maximum blood alcohol level

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain creates a ‘gold super lettuce’ that packs 30 times more vitamin A: Scientists hail ‘revolutionary’ achievement

NEED more vitamins? A research team in Spain has created

British expat boxer finally stands trial over horror road rage murder of teen in Spain’s Estepona

A BRITISH expat who stabbed a teenager to death and