4 Feb, 2025
4 Feb, 2025 @ 19:00
Heat related deaths in Spain could surge by hundreds of thousands due to climate change, experts warn

España vive su primera ola de calor, en un verano atípico, donde no han abundado los días calurosos. Se prevé que se lleguen a temperaturas de hasta 44 grados, sobre todo en el sur de España, así como fuertes concentraciones de polvo sahariano.

GLOBAL warming could cause over 2.3 million extra deaths in Europe by the end of this century. 

The study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has warned heat related deaths could increase by over 50% if urgent action is not taken to control carbon emissions.

Published this week in Nature Medicine journal, scientists stated some 70% of predicted heat related deaths are avoidable.

HOTTING UP: Recent years have seen record temperatures across the globe.
While measures like cutting carbon emissions will decrease the death rate, an increase in heat related deaths is expected regardless. 

“These results highlight the urgent need to manage climate change and adapt to rising temperatures,” said lead researcher Pierre Masselot. 

“If we follow a sustainable path, we can avoid millions of deaths by the end of this century, especially in the mediterranean, where if measures are not taken the consequences could be dire.” 

The city with the largest increase in heat-related deaths by 2099 is Barcelona (246,082), followed by Rome (147,738), Naples (147,248) and Madrid (129,716). 

Valencia (67,519) is also in the top ten cities with the greatest expected increase in deaths. 

“In the case of Barcelona, it is a city that is quite vulnerable to heat due to its high levels of traffic and air pollution, as well as unequal access to green spaces,” said Masselot.

“Spain will heat up quicker than the rest of the planet, it already has high levels of heat related deaths and these could increase quickly as temperatures rise.”

Meanwhile in London, cold related deaths are expected to drop by 27,455.

