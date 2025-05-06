6 May, 2025
6 May, 2025 @ 20:36
MISSING: Concern grows for Polish man who vanished on the Costa del Sol

A SEARCH is underway for a 31-year-old man who disappeared in the early hours of May 3 near the AP-7 motorway between Malaga and Marbella.

Patryk Kosciowski was last seen around 2.30am close to the Mijas-Fuengirola toll on the AP-7. He reportedly sent a final message at 3.13am, and his phone was switched off shortly after, at around 4am.

There has been no trace of him since, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Patryk is 175cm tall, weighs approximately 88kg, and has short dark blonde hair and dark eyes. He is described as sporty in build and has distinctive tattoos on both forearms.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts, white trainers, and a grey cap.

The SOS Desaparecidos Association has launched an appeal for information and is urging anyone who may have seen him or has any knowledge of his movements to get in touch immediately.

They can be contacted on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806, or by email at info@sosdesaparecidos.es

Family and friends are increasingly concerned and are calling on the public to help spread the word.

