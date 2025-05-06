Almuñécar takes title of best place to retire this year in Spain

GRANADA’S seaside Almuñécar is the best place to retire in Spain according to the 2025 Global Retirement Index.

On the Index, published by International living, Spain itself was placed as the sixth best country to retire in, with its sunny weather and diversity of landscapes to explore. There’s soaring desert vistas, rolling hillsides to amble through, bustling cities and tranquil seaside towns.

It’s ‘affordable’ compared to other countries; “You can live modestly for $2,000 – about €1,763 – a month, which is much cheaper than in some regions of the United States,” the publication said.

Spain also said medical care allows you to purchase health insurance at much lower prices than in other European and North American countries. After five years of residency, you also qualify for Social Security.

The European nation was also attributed with a great quality of life, frequent flights to the US and into Europe and strong political stability.

Almuñécar, located by the Mediterranean Sea came out on top as the best city in Spain to spend your retired days if you have a €1000 pension. You can relax with a good novel on sandy beaches like Playa de San Cristóbal or Playa del Pozuelo. There’s a great coastal bike route and many festivals and cultural events to keep you entertained.

Publication Moving to Spain already named Almuñécar as the top recommended destination to retire last year, with ‘incredible weather, a cheap cost of living and no wealth tax.’

With many retirees now living in the city, there are a growing number of services available for retirees too.

