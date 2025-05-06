Spring surge in job creation on Balearics as seasonal work returns

UNEMPLOYMENT on the Balearic Islands fell sharply with 5.6% in April compared to the same month last year, with 1,599 fewer unemployed people on the islands.

Compared to March, unemployment fell by 7.7%, which is thought to have coincided with the traditional Easter spike in employment.

With the summer season closing in, the islands’ economy is once again relying heavily on the hospitality sector to absorb much of the labour force.

The seasonal nature of the Spanish job market, especially in tourism-dependent regions like the Balearics, means sharp swings in employment are common around holiday periods.

Palma Nova beach in Mallorca. (Photo: Cordon Press)

In detail, the Balearic Islands registered 28,260 unemployed job seekers last month.

That’s 5.3% less than in April 2024 and even 6.7% below last March’s figure.

Of the total number of contracts, 15,531 were given to foreigners coming in to work on the islands.

This is a spike of 53.6% compared to March, but still some 2% less than in April 2024.

Of those foreigners, 3,520 of them originate from non-EU countries, many of whom have traditionally found employment in sectors like hospitality, construction and domestic services.

In total, 114,841 new contracts have been signed in the Balearic Islands so far this year.

Of these, 82,691 were permanent and 32,150 were temporary, highlighting the ongoing shift in Spain’s labour market towards more stable employment after recent labour reforms.

In the whole of Spain, a little over 2.5 million people were unemployed last April, this is 2.6% less than in March, and over 5% less compared to April 2024.

The improvement reflects broader growth in the Spanish economy and the continued recovery of the tourism industry post-pandemic.

As Spain’s islands prepare for a summer surge in visitors, the boost in hiring offers a welcome sign of economic vitality – but also serves as a reminder of the region’s dependence on tourism and the seasonality of its job market.