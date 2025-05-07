7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with pool garage – € 115,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with pool garage - € 115

For sale a set of apartments in the Los Collados area. All apartments have access to the house through the kitchen, they have a large living room, balcony, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a large bathroom. Some of the ground floor apartments have a large private terrace with a bit of garden. In the case of the penthouses, second floor, all have access to an upper terrace or solarium through spiral stairs. This terrace measures approximately 37m2 and all of them have a brick structure that makes it possible to create a shaded area with very little effort. All apartments are sold… See full property details

Apartment

Los Collados, Murcia

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 115,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with pool garage - € 115,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Traumatised' dog walker in Mallorca discovers bludgeoned body of a man in a ditch: Police arrest his boyfriend
Previous Story

Brother finds 20-year-old brother fatally stabbed on doorstep in Mallorca’s Sant Llorenç

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop