2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Collados with pool garage – € 115,000

For sale a set of apartments in the Los Collados area. All apartments have access to the house through the kitchen, they have a large living room, balcony, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a large bathroom. Some of the ground floor apartments have a large private terrace with a bit of garden. In the case of the penthouses, second floor, all have access to an upper terrace or solarium through spiral stairs. This terrace measures approximately 37m2 and all of them have a brick structure that makes it possible to create a shaded area with very little effort. All apartments are sold… See full property details

Apartment

Los Collados, Murcia

2 beds 1 baths

€ 115,000