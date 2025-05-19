‘Historic’ anti-tourism marches see hundreds of thousands protest across Spain 

TOURISTS were hiding in their hotels after the Canary Islands saw more 100,000 residents protesting against tourism.

Protests took place in Tenerife, Fuerteventura, El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, and Lanzarote, with some other cities in Spain also seeing smaller protests.

They marched with the slogans Canarias tiene un limite (The Canaries has a limit) and El dinero del turismo, donde esta? (Where is the money from tourism?).

READ MORE: Property sales set March record for highest-ever on Spain’s Costa Blanca – Olive Press News Spain

The Canary Islands has a population of 2.2million people, but welcomes around 18million holidaymakers each year – which locals say is placing a strain on resources, causing jet fuel pollution, traffic chaos and other issues.

(Photo: @podemoscanarias)

A sign carried by protestors read: ‘My misery is your paradise’, while another read ‘The Canary Islands is no longer a paradise, thanks to tourism’.

Holidaymakers looked on from rooftops as protesters marched by, as locals reportedly took the opportunity to pull the middle finger towards tourists, who allegedly did kissing gestures back.

READ MORE: Home buyers in Spain face ‘highest tax burden in all of Europe’ – Olive Press News Spain

These protests follow the anger and resentment many Spanish residents have against tourists.

They say that houses and apartments used to house tourists take away the chance for Spaniards to buy a home and increase housing costs.

“We’re not against individual tourists, just those who don’t respect the rules, who throw trash and pollute and commit crimes,” said one protestor.

Among their demands is a ban on any new hotels or tourism apartment complexes, and the immediate demolition of projects already declared illegal.

READ MORE: These Costa del Sol towns will not have beach showers this summer to ‘raise drought awareness’ – Olive Press News Spain

In April, almost all major cities in Spain saw anti-tourism protests, showing the discontent of Spanish citizens with the industry that fuels their economy.

Protest organisers have warned that the coming summer will see many more protests to address their cause.