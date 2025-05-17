These Costa del Sol towns will not have beach showers this summer to ‘raise drought awareness’

SEVERAL popular Costa del Sol towns will keep beach showers switched off this summer in a move local leaders say is aimed at raising awareness around ongoing drought conditions.

Rincon de la Victoria, Velez-Malaga, Algarrobo and Torrox have jointly agreed to deactivate their beach showers, allowing only foot wash stations to operate throughout the summer season.

The decision follows a virtual meeting between the mayors of the five eastern Costa del Sol municipalities.

READ MORE: Seaside town crowned Spain’s best for its ‘beautiful beaches and vibrant culture’

Despite a notable improvement in water reserves at the La Viñuela reservoir – currently at 50% capacity – officials say water-saving measures must remain in place.

The only municipality yet to confirm its final position is Nerja, which could be the only one among the five to offer full shower services.

Most of Nerja’s beach showers, particularly those adapted for people with limited mobility, have been in operation since Easter.

However, the local council said a final decision will be made by June 15, the official start of the beach season.

The Andalucian regional government has raised daily water allowances to 225 litres per person – up from 180 last year – but has left the final call on beach facilities to individual councils.

Though conditions have improved, the La Viñuela reservoir remains in a state of ‘severe scarcity’.

Jorge Martin, president of the regional public water company Axaragua, has stressed the need to continue prioritising responsible use.

“We must remain vigilant and continue protecting our water resources. Autumn and winter conditions remain unpredictable,” he said to Cadena SER.

“In light of our current situation – better than last year but still severe – we consider it an act of responsibility to keep beach showers closed,” Martin explained.