Seaside town crowned Spain’s best for its ‘beautiful beaches and vibrant culture’ 

JUST a short 15km drive from the bustling towers of Benidorm lies the serene, whitewashed jewel of Altea – a small seaside town that has just been crowned one of Spain’s top coastal destinations for British holidaymakers on a budget.

In a recent survey by Which? Travel, over 1,000 travellers ranked Spain’s best seaside escapes, and Altea earned an impressive four out of five stars across categories like value for money, scenery, and charm.

It’s easy to see why this quaint Costa Blanca town is gaining popularity among those looking to ditch the tourist hordes in favour of something a little more authentic.

Described by Which? as a ‘historic village destination where blue-tiled church domes glitter above a hill of sugar-cube houses’, Altea looks like a postcard come to life.

Views over Altea and the Mediterranean. (Photo: Dylan Wagemans)

Its cobbled streets wind up through whitewashed alleys, past bougainvillea-draped balconies, and open out onto tiny plazas where locals sip coffee under the shade of olive trees.

At the heart of the old town is the stunning church, known for its iconic blue-and-white dome that glimmers in the Mediterranean sun.

The main square surrounding it buzzes with life, with cozy tapas bars, artisan shops, and restaurants serving fresh seafood dishes, and offering sweeping views of the coastline below.

Art lovers are in for a treat too. Altea is known for its creative spirit, with numerous ateliers, workshops, and galleries scattered throughout the town.

The cozy streets of Altea. (Photo: Cordon Press)

You’re never far from a handmade ceramic piece, a colourful canvas, or a quirky sculpture by a local artist.

Unlike its glitzy neighbour Benidorm, Altea has retained its small-town soul.

There are no towering skyscrapers or chain restaurants – just peaceful pebble beaches, winding lanes, and a laid-back vibe that keeps visitors coming back year after year.

It’s the sort of place where expats, locals and visitors mingle in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. As Which? Travel put it, it’s ideal “for those who wish to stay away from rich and snobby tourists”.

Its 6km-long coastline is dotted with pebble beaches and hidden coves, perfect for a quiet swim or a sun-soaked afternoon with a book.

The white pebble beach of Altea. (Photo: Cordon Press)

And for those who want more than sea and sangria, the nearby Sierra de Bernia mountain range offers excellent hiking trails and panoramic views that make the short journey inland well worth it.

Altea also boasts a prime location. It’s nestled between two major hotspots, with Benidorm to the south and Calpe to the north.

For British travellers, getting there is easy. Return flights to nearby Alicante Airport are available from a range of UK cities including Bristol, Birmingham, London Luton, Newquay, Norwich, Exeter, and Leeds.

So if you’re dreaming of a Spanish escape that combines beauty, culture and authenticity, Altea may just be the perfect alternative to the popular beach resorts.