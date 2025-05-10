10 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat – € 390,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat - € 390

Welcome to El Balcon de Finestrat, a stunning new residential complex featuring 30 stylish apartments and 14 beautiful terraced houses. Situated less than 8 km from Finestrat Cove and the magnificent beaches of Benidorm, this is the perfect place to call home. Our spacious 2-3-bedroom apartments, complete with 2 bathrooms, and the 3-4-bedroom terraced and detached houses / villas with 3 bathrooms, have been thoughtfully designed to offer you breathtaking views of the communal areas, private gardens, swimming pool, surrounding natural environment, and the stunning Benidorm skyline. Plus, some… See full property details

Apartment

Finestrat, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 390,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat - € 390,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Seaside town crowned Spain’s best for its ‘beautiful beaches and vibrant culture’ 

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop