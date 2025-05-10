‘I’ll never move back’: TikTok star the latest Brit on the Costa del Sol to reject the UK

A WOMAN in her twenties who relocated from the UK to Spain has revealed on TikTok why she would never go back.

Georgia moved to the Costa del Sol five years ago and says that her life is so much better than in the rainy UK.

She now shows off her life in the sun on her TikTok-account and makes videos sharing her advice to other potential expats.

The self-employed influencer said that she often experiences a ‘reverse culture shock’ when she makes it back to the UK.

“It isn’t just about the weather, it is the lifestyle in general,” Georgia said.

“I feel like I am a healthier person in Spain because of the food that I eat and the amount of time I spend outdoors.”

She complains that house prices have gone up dramatically in the UK, saying that she ‘probably won’t even be able to afford a house there’.

“I know that prices have gone up everywhere but having the sun on your doorstep for free is a no brainer,” she explained.

Georgia has also fallen in love with the sociable culture in Spain and says she enjoys the wealth of activities the country has to offer.

She loves it that there’s always stuff going on, even during the week.

Her TikTok clip got more than 80,000 likes and more than a thousand comments, with many users saying that they agree with her.