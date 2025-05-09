Brits arrested in crackdown on cannabis clubs trafficking drugs on the Costa Blanca

A GANG using legal cannabis clubs on the southern Costa Blanca to traffic drugs has been busted by the Guardia Civil.

A multi-national outfit of 17 people, including British, Colombian, Spanish, Russian, and Finnish nationalities have been arrested and bailed.

A court ordered the closure of six cannabis associations for five years because they acted as a front for selling narcotics.

SOME OF THE SEIZED DRUGS

Eight raids were executed between last November and March at premises in Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa, Guardamar del Segura, and Rojales, where drugs, consumables, and cash were discovered.

Investigations started in March 2023 when the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office got suspicious after a new marijuana club was registered- coupled with an increase in drug possession incidents mainly by non-Spaniards.

Non-profit marijuana associations are perfectly legal for the consumption of cannabis on premises which have been brought in by members, so long as no drugs or associated products are sold there.

The Guardia Civil in Torrevieja believed a number of clubs were actually narcotic sales points and after over a year of inquiries, they launched a series of raids beginning last November.

One club building was home to a small laboratory where, in addition to growing marijuana, derivative products such as hashish, oils, and various sweets containing the substance were produced.

In total, nearly 10 kilos of marijuana and derivative products, 767 prepared joints, syringes with liquid extract, plants, and €4,298.78 in cash were seized.