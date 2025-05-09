Emergency plan to repair Marbella’s potholed roads ahead of the summer season 

THE Marbella City Council has initiated an emergency asphalting plan that includes the resurfacing of roads in 25 streets distributed throughout all the districts of the municipality.

This action, which will affect an area of 43,754 square metres, aims to reinforce road safety before the summer period and respond to the damage caused by the rains of the past months.

The Councilor for Works, Diego Lopez, explained that this intervention is part of a planned strategy to ‘minimize inconvenience to citizens’.

“It’s an urgent measure, given that incidents have been detected on numerous roads whose pavement no longer offers safe traffic conditions,” said Lopez.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The first phase will begin on May 12 in the East district, where, for a period of approximately three weeks, asphalting work will be undertaken on roads such as Juan de la Cierva, Conquistador Aguirre, V Centenario, Virgen del Carmen, Juan de la Cosa, Alba, Boqueron and Alonso Ojeda, all of them affected by notable pavement wear.

The plan will conclude in Nueva Andalucía, with interventions on main arteries such as Jorge Manrique Street, Julio Iglesias Avenue, Rio Volga Street and Manolete Avenue.

“Throughout the process, controlled traffic cuts will be applied, always prioritizing the mobility of residents and maintaining accessibility to public services,” he stressed.

“The volume of traffic will increase significantly with the arrival of summer, so it is essential to carry out these works now so that our streets are in optimal safety conditions,” Lopez concluded.