A British trio of marijuana farmers who ran a mail-order service out of the Costa Blanca have been busted by the Guardia Civil.

The illegal operation was snuffed out after a Netherlands-bound parcel oozed out a strong stench of marijuana at an Almoradi despatch office.

Two British men, 30 and 32, and a British woman, 26, have been arrested in Rojales for growing and distributing drugs.

All three were bailed by an Orihuela court but their passports were removed in case they fled Spain.

Two properties, accommodating indoor drug farms, were raided by the Guardia Civil.

500 marijuana plants were seized along with assorted drug cultivation equipment.

ROJALES INDOOR FARM

Officers had to be cautious as two dangerous dogs were at one location.

A large axe and knife were also close at hand ready to be used in the case of unwelcome visitors.

The Guardia Civil launched Operation Mon-21 in February after learning about a six kilo package in an Almoradi courier office that let off a smell of marijuana.

Officers tried to find out who the sender was.

He turned out to be a British national who pretended to be a parcel delivery man.

He later tried to send a second parcel, again containing six kilos of marijuana buds, this time to Ireland.

The mysterious man spent short periods of time moving between two Rojales addresses, which investigators strongly suspected were indoor drugs farms.

He was arrested in the Rojales area, just hours after his two colleagues were detained.

