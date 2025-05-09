9 May, 2025
9 May, 2025 @ 13:11
Water restrictions lifted on the Costa del Sol and Malaga TODAY after wettest spring in years

A view of La Concepcion reservoir (credit: wikipedia.org)

WATER restrictions have been lifted on the Costa del Sol, with its supply guaranteed to reach full capacity, the Andalusian Regional Government announced this week.

The limit for water usage of Costa del Sol residents is back to normal from Friday; 250 litres of water allowed per inhabitant each day. 

Inland reservoirs such as the La Concepción reservoir, which Western Costa del Sol relies on, are continuing to rise, with many reaching 62% with runoff. 

Due to the various storms and floods in March, the reservoirs are storing more than 370 cubic hectometres of water. Malaga experienced the wettest March it has seen in the last 20 years. 

This comes as the southernmost region of Spain suffered its worst drought in over 40 years in February last year. The recent spring rain comes as a relief to many.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

