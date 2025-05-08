Weather warning for the Costa Blanca: Hail and lightning storms bring orange alert

LOCALLY heavy rains and storms with possible hail put 18 Spanish provinces on alert this Thursday, with Aemet expecting a mass of cold air coming from the Atlantic.

Instability will predominate this Thursday in Spain with abundant cloudiness that will progressively cover the skies.

Widespread rains are expected, which can be heavy locally, with storms and possible hail in a region stretching from the Costa Blanca to Galicia.

A total of 18 provinces will be on alert for rain, in which Valencia will be at orange level for storms, according to the prediction

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 08-05-2025 hasta 14-05-2025. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/eIZFx4Itbc — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 8, 2025

Warnings for rain and storms will be registered in Alicante, Castellon and Valencia, Almeria, Murcia, Teruel, Albacete, Cuenca and Guadalajara.

Warnings are also in place for the cities Barcelona and Tarragona in Catalunya, and the Community of Madrid.

Avila, Salamanca, Segovia, Lugo, Ourense and Pontevedra are also under alert for storms.

A mass of cold air, originating from the Atlantic, will destabilise the atmosphere.

These disturbances can be strong locally and accompanied by storms, while hail isn’t ruled out.

The Balearic islands are expected to see widespread rainfall

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals with weak and scattered rainfall are expected on the mountainous islands.

As far as temperatures are concerned, the maximum temperatures will be slightly increasing compared to yesterday in the far north of the peninsula and the far southeast.