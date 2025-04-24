Showers with hail coming to parts of Spain from Friday as sunny weather ends- for now!

THIS week’s sunny and warm weather in Spain will end in northern and eastern parts of the country this Friday with localised and possibly heavy showers predicted.

Temperatures on Thursday have reached summer-like levels of 30C and just the odd spot of rain in parts of the north.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) is predicting ‘showers and storms from noon on Friday, especially in some inland areas, with a greater probability at higher levels’.

AEMET'S DEL CAMPO

Aemet spokesperson Ruben del Campo said: “Between Friday and Sunday instability will increase and showers will occur in points in the north and east of Spain, which locally could be strong and accompanied by hail,”

“The storms are not expected to affect the Mediterranean coast area but if they do, then we are talking of just isolated showers,” he added.

The lowest weather alert level of yellow has been issued for storms on Friday in Castilla y Leon and Catalunya.

Temperatures if anything could get higher with Sevilla in the running to hit 32C.

Del Campo said the instability will continue and temperatures will fall in almost the whole of Spain, especially in the northern half, where values could go down by 10C compared to Friday.

“But, in southern Andalucia, temperatures will rise a little more and will exceed 30C again in the Guadalquivir valley, while other parts of Malaga province could reach 32C,” he predicted.

As for Sunday, Ruben del Campo said it was likely that stable weather ‘will return’.

“Showers may occur in the Basque Country, Navarre, La Rioja, Aragon, Catalunya and the rest of the Mediterranean are, but temperatures will rise again.”

Next week could see the high pressure belt that has brought good weather move away with colder rain bringing rain and lower temperatures.