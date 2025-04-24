Leading charity claims 70,000 children are living in sub-standard homes due to Valencia flood disaster

THE Save the Children charity in Spain says over 70,000 youngsters are living in poor accommodation nearly six months on from the October flood disaster.

The organisation also has warned many children cannot attend school ‘normally’ and fears the impact on their mental health and susceptibility to violence.

The organisation’s emergency response chief, Rodrigo Hernandez, said: “The flood damaged over 75,000 homes at ground zero and many families with children and adolescents still live today in flats that are sub-standard”

PAIPORTA MOTHER, EDUVMARY(Save the Children image)

Hernandez added that living in accommodation with serious construction deficiencies, unsanitary properties or being overcrowded has an effect on health, safety and well-being.

He stressed that it especially impacted the growth, development and opportunities for children and adolescents.

The charity highlighted the case of Paiporta resident Eduvmary, who has a 10-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby.

She said the mould in her apartment ‘has destroyed everything’ resulting in her children contracting diseases.

Clothes and other items have had to be thrown away

“It is essential to increase and consolidate aid for the renovation and rehabilitation of homes that have been affected by the DANA,” stated Rodrigo Hernandez.

He pointed out that the most vulnerable families tend to live in rented accommodation- many without a lease- meaning that measures are needed to help them.

In regard to mental health, Save the Children says that youngsters have have borne the brunt of the effects of the disaster.

It says that six months on, there are still children who are afraid of rain or extreme weather, while adolescents have been experiencing feelings of anger, rage or even sleep problems, leading to depression in some cases.

Eduvmary said: “Every time it rains, my eldest son is scared, and he asks me if I am going to pick him up from school.”

“I always try to reassure him by telling him that if that happens again, he should go up to the top floor, not to come home, wait there calmly and help his friends,“ she added..

In the weeks after October 29, an estimated 40,000 minors of compulsory education age in the most affected areas were unable to go to school due to the destruction caused by the floods.

This, the charity states, left many elements of core causes simply untaught and there are still substantial numbers youngsters who don’t have normal tuition.

Rodrigo Hernandez said: “Now that the end of the school year just around the corner, it is essential to plan support and reinforcement programs in the medium and long term so that would was not taught can be caught up.”

“Repeating a school year, because it is a socially unfair measure,” he emphasised.

Increased violence suffered by children is another problem and Save the Children has launched seven safe and child-friendly spaces in different municipalities.

A team of professionals, including social workers, psychologists, and teachers offer youngsters emotional, physical and educational support in a safe environment.

They also organise sports as well as creative and play activities.