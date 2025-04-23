23 Apr, 2025
23 Apr, 2025 @ 17:00
Brits continued flocking to Spain in record numbers in March despite the rains – but avoided these popular hotspots after anti-tourism protests

Hotels in Benidorm and Costa Blanca report no 'explosion' in bookings since UK changed amber travel rules for Spain
Sunbathers at the Levante beach in Benidorm, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Spain, where the tourism industry has been hit hard by the latest 14-day quarantine requirement by the British government for all tourists that travel from Spain because of its high levels of COVID-19 cases. Picture date: Friday July 31, 2020.

BRITISH tourists continue to favour Spain in record numbers – but new figures show they may be turning their backs on traditional hotspots following recent anti-tourism protests.

The latest data from Spanish airport operator AENA shows that overall passenger numbers jumped 21% in March compared to last year, helped by an earlier Easter.

British nationals remained the largest group of international visitors, accounting for nearly a quarter of all the 16 million foreign arrivals.

But while airports on the mainland have seen strong growth, the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands are struggling.

READ MORE: Have the anti-tourism protestors won? British tourists are ‘increasingly opting to holiday away from Spain’

Tourist numbers continue to break records in Spain despite widespread anti-tourism protests

The Balearics saw an actual decline of passenger numbers in March compared to last year, while the Canary Islands only managed to equal last year’s figures.

This contrasts sharply with the rest of Spain, where major airports serving the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca recorded robust increases. 

Alicante Airport saw an 18% year-on-year rise in passenger traffic for March, while Malaga grew by 13%, pointing to a shift towards mainland resorts.

READ MORE: Easter holiday chaos for Brits heading to Spain: 80,000 tourism workers go on strike in the Canary Islands as Gatwick workers plan walk-out

It comes after a series of noisy protests across Spain against mass tourism and soaring house prices – especially in the islands, where resentment towards mass tourism has been particularly intense.

Meanwhile, other international markets are booming. 

Italian tourism was up a huge 30% in March, showing Spain is attracting new crowds as well as keeping its old favourites.

All in all, the figures suggest tourists aren’t falling out of love with Spain – but some are thinking twice about where they go.

