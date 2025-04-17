17 Apr, 2025
17 Apr, 2025 @ 15:19
Easter holiday chaos for Brits heading to Spain: 80,000 tourism workers go on strike in the Canary Islands as Gatwick workers plan walk-out

Gatwick Airport

BRITISH holidaymakers heading to Spain this Easter face a double whammy of disruption, with strikes threatening to derail plans both in the air and on the ground.

Thousands of hotel workers across Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro will walk out today and tomorrow (17 and 18 April) after pay talks broke down. 

Around 80,000 staff are expected to take part, raising fears of delays and reduced service at hotels across the islands.

While the Canary Islands government has ordered minimum service levels for hotels — meaning some reception, cleaning and restaurant duties must continue — unions have slammed the move as an attack on workers’ right to strike.

Meanwhile, travellers leaving from Gatwick Airport could also face delays, as baggage handlers, check-in staff and dispatchers prepare to strike from 18 to 22 April. 

The action affects airlines including Norwegian, Delta, TAP and Air Peace, with up to 50 flights a day expected to suffer disruption.

The twin strikes come as 11,000 flights are scheduled to depart UK airports over the Easter weekend, sparking warnings of potential chaos across Europe.

Passengers are being urged to check their flight and hotel bookings regularly, as last-minute cancellations remain possible.

Walter Finch

