Rail strikes in Spain: Passengers face travel misery after unions announce walkouts

TRAIN passengers in Spain will face several days of disruption on Renfe services after strikes were announced by rail unions on Monday.

Unions are angry about next year’s transfer of management of Catalunya’s local trains to the regional government.

They oppose the splitting of rail operator Renfe’s Catalunya division from the rest of the firm.

Another factor behind the strikes- on routes run by state operator Renfe- is what the unions describe as the ‘covert privatisation’ of the rail sector.

They believe the state government is doing that through the creation of a new company controlled by logistics firm MSC, where Renfe will invest its capital.

The unions said: “To allow this transition, the deterioration of the public company is being allowed through moves like competing for new workload hires, hindering the work of salespeople in attracting customers or blocking the operation of trains due to inaction by management centres.”

Works councils at Renfe and rail infrastructure company Adif say wave strikes will feature full-day walkouts on March 17, March 26, and April 1.

There will be more limited stoppages on March 19, 24, and 28 as well as April 3 across all Renfe services.

Under Spanish law, minimal services have to be provide with Renfe proposing up to 81% for high speed services and 75% for peak services across medium distance and regional routes.

Unions have rejected the suggestion saying they will limit the impact of the strikes.

It now means it is left up to the Ministry of Transport to lay down the minimum services this week.