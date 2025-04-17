MAD RUM MADNESS: booze bonanza hits Spain’s Madrid with week-long daiquiri-fuelled fiesta

RUM lovers, get ready – Madrid’s about to go full pirate mode.

From May 7-12, Spain’s capital will be swimming in sugarcane spirits as ‘Mad Ron Week’ rolls into town – a brand new celebration of all things rum, cocktails and chaos.

Hosted by a crew of top brand ambassadors – including Miguel Tena (Ron Carúpano), Luis Viera (Ron Santa Teresa), and Larissa Arjona (Ron Abuelo Panama) – the boozy blowout promises to shake up Madrid’s already-thriving bar scene.

“We’ve got world-class bars doing magic with rum,” says Tena, one of the masterminds behind the event. “This is about honouring our roots – Spain has been distilling sugarcane since the colonial days.”

Expect tastings, mixology masterclasses, and themed menus at hotspots like Farandula Fearless, Lovo, and the tiki-tastic Volcano. The fun all builds to a fiery finale on Monday May 12: the Daq-Off, a speed competition where bartenders battle it out to see who can sling the quickest Daiquiris – one for the judge, one for themselves.

Wristbands, punch cards, and all the rum-soaked details will be available at the new Flor de Caña Experience Store or participating bars – but move fast, it’s expected to draw crowds from across Spain and Latin America.

With the city still buzzed from February’s exclusive El Supremo rum bash during Fashion Week, one thing’s clear: Madrid’s rum revolution is well and truly underway. Cheers to that.

