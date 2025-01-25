Mad Cool 2025: Olivia Rodrigo and Kings of Leon to headline Madrid music festival this summer

GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo and rock veterans Kings of Leon will top the bill at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival 2025.

They will line up alongside ’90s icon Alanis Morissette, folk sensation Noah Kahan, and alternative rockers Weezer during the three-day musical extravaganza, set for July 10-12 at the Iberdrola Music Venue in Villaverde.

Last year, up to 58,000 people turned up at the festival daily and organisers will hope to top that figure this year.

Punk legend Iggy Pop and electronic duo Justice will join rising star Gracie Abrams and indie stalwarts Bloc Party, showcasing Mad Cool’s blend of established acts and emerging talent across rock, indie, pop, and electronic genres.

Since its 2016 debut, Mad Cool has evolved into one of Spain’s largest music festivals, rivalling Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Bilbao BBK Live.

It has hosted performances by acts such as Metallica, Pearl Jam, and The Who, with attendance peaking at 240,000 over the three days in 2018.

The event’s move to the Iberdrola Music Venue in 2023 marked a new chapter, with bigger facilities including state-of-the-art stages and sound systems.

The festival will feature VIP lounges, art installations, and an array of local and international food vendors.