25 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
25 Jan, 2025 @ 14:00
·
1 min read

A beer economy: Heineken claims to have contributed €5 billion to Spain’s booming GDP figures

by

DUTCH beer giant Heineken claims to have pumped nearly €5 billion into the Spanish economy last year – equivalent to 0.3% of Spain’s entire GDP.

The numbers behind the booze behemoth, which includes brands such as Cruzcampo, Amstel and El Aguila, are staggering – although admittedly they come from a report commissioned by the company itself.

The company’s Spanish operations now account for 85,000 jobs – or 0.4% of all employment in Spain – with seven out of ten jobs linked to the food and hospitality sectors.

READ MORE: WATCH: Trump confuses Spain with a BRICS nation and threatens 100% tariffs amid question about Spanish defence spending 

Top Spanish Beer Cruzcampo Launches In Uk As Iberian Brands Continue British Invasion
Cruzcampo is Heineken’s best-performing beer in Spain

Spain is Heineken’s second-largest market in Europe, where the company has maintained a presence for more than 120 years straight, and sixth biggest globally.

The economic contribution means that for every euro generated by Heineken’s business, it contributes €11 to the wider Spanish economy, according to the PwC report.

The company produces almost all of its beer and cider (98%) within Spain at factories located in Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Jaen.

READ MORE: Pedro Sanchez now wants TOTAL ban on non-EU home purchases in Spain with two exceptions

Over the past three years, Heineken has invested €190 million in fixed assets across Spain, while channeling an additional €30 million into sustainability and social initiatives. 

The company has also boosted the competitiveness of Spain’s hospitality sector by more than €700 million.

By the end of 2023, renewable sources accounted for 51% of its energy mix, including 100% renewable electricity. 

The company also achieved a 43% reduction in its production carbon footprint and secured zero-waste-to-landfill certification for all its factories.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Mad Cool 2025: Olivia Rodrigo and Kings of Leon to headline Madrid music festival this summer

Next Story

Marbella tourism campaign features American actress Eva Longoria

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage - € 450

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage – € 450,000

Fantastic apartment in Torremolinos, just a few meters from Benalmádena,

Revealed: The ‘most revolting’ thing Amanda Holden and Alan Carr found while renovating Andalucian villa as new show airs TONIGHT 

AMANDA Holden and Alan Carr have revealed the ‘most revolting’