A beer economy: Heineken claims to have contributed €5 billion to Spain’s booming GDP figures

DUTCH beer giant Heineken claims to have pumped nearly €5 billion into the Spanish economy last year – equivalent to 0.3% of Spain’s entire GDP.

The numbers behind the booze behemoth, which includes brands such as Cruzcampo, Amstel and El Aguila, are staggering – although admittedly they come from a report commissioned by the company itself.

The company’s Spanish operations now account for 85,000 jobs – or 0.4% of all employment in Spain – with seven out of ten jobs linked to the food and hospitality sectors.

Cruzcampo is Heineken’s best-performing beer in Spain

Spain is Heineken’s second-largest market in Europe, where the company has maintained a presence for more than 120 years straight, and sixth biggest globally.

The economic contribution means that for every euro generated by Heineken’s business, it contributes €11 to the wider Spanish economy, according to the PwC report.

The company produces almost all of its beer and cider (98%) within Spain at factories located in Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Jaen.

Over the past three years, Heineken has invested €190 million in fixed assets across Spain, while channeling an additional €30 million into sustainability and social initiatives.

The company has also boosted the competitiveness of Spain’s hospitality sector by more than €700 million.

By the end of 2023, renewable sources accounted for 51% of its energy mix, including 100% renewable electricity.

The company also achieved a 43% reduction in its production carbon footprint and secured zero-waste-to-landfill certification for all its factories.