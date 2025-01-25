Marbella tourism campaign features American actress Eva Longoria

EVA Longoria has become the star of an advertising campaign promoting Marbella at Madrid’s international tourism fair (Fitur).

In the promotional video, the American actress shared her love for the Costa del Sol, saying: “I’m living my dream in Marbella. The first time I arrived here I felt ‘Ah, yes. There’s something special here.'”

“There’s a wonderful energy. There’s the air, there’s the beach, the people, the culture, the lifestyle. It’s very different.”

Chatting with her friend and president of the Global Gift Foundation Maria Bravo, Longoria called Andalucia ‘her home now’.

“There’s sports, good food, good weather, good health,” said Bravo.

Since moving to the coast, Longoria has taken up new hobbies such as the wildly popular sport padel.

She moved to the Costa del Sol last year to give her son the chance at a ‘normal life’ and has quickly settled in the area.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been working with her since the summer,” Marbella Tourism Director Laura de Arce told Diario Sur.

“We think it’s an incredible presentation card for what we’re looking for, which is top and luxury tourism.”

“Eva is the best person to represent us. Someone who lives in Marbella but who also spends a lot of time in Los Angeles and Mexico.”