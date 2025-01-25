25 Jan, 2025
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torremolinos with pool garage – € 450,000

Fantastic apartment in Torremolinos, just a few meters from Benalmádena, Carihuela beach, and Puerto Marina. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully equipped separate kitchen, living room and large terrace with sea views. This designer property has high-quality finishes. The complex has a pool, paddle tennis court, and landscaped areas. The price includes a parking space and there is the possibility of purchasing a second space for an additional 10,000€. Real estate management fees are not included. Call us for more information… See full property details

Apartment

Torremolinos, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 450,000

